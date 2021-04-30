Skip to main content

ChinaInvestors load up on cash as taper fears threaten equities run - BofA

Investors pumped $57.3 billion into cash funds and slowed down the pace of equity buying in the week to Wednesday as fears of higher inflation and a "taper tantrum" curbed risk appetite, according to BofA's latest weekly fund flow report on Friday.

Worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back - or "taper" - its quantitative easing programme was highlighted as the biggest risk to markets in the investment bank's latest fund manager survey. read more

Almost $14 billion went into bond funds and $10.5 billion into equity funds, BofA said citing EPFR data. Inflows to cash were the largest since March 2020, the peak of Covid-19 market crash.

Still, asset allocation to equities among fund managers are at 64.3%, highest ever. And, global stock markets are hovering near record high levels.

