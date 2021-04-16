Investors poured a hefty $25.6 billion into equity funds in the week to Wednesday and $17.9 billion into bond funds, the largest inflow in 10 weeks, BofA's flow data showed on Friday.

In contrast, there was an outflow of $47.3 billion from cash funds, the largest in four months, BofA said.

It noted that an inflow into global stocks over the past five months at $602 billion exceeds the inflow in the prior 12 years of $452 billion.

BofA also pointed to strong flows into investment-grade bonds, emerging market equities. Tech sector inflows resumed too, with $1.6 billion received, the bank added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.