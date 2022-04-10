Skip to main content
Iran's foreign minister says Biden should lift some sanctions prior to nuclear deal - Fars

1 minute read
1/2

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran prior to a nuclear agreement to show his goodwill, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan

