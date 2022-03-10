Italy and China agree on joint efforts to promote peace in Ukraine

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seen on a screen as he attends a news conference via video link on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ryan Woo

ROME, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy's and China's foreign ministers agreed that coordination of international community is the only way to reach a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, the Italian foreign minister said in a statement on Thursday.

"I have strongly condemned Russia's aggression and reiterated our support to the Ukrainian people," Italy's Luigi Di Maio said in a statement following talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

