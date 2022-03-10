1 minute read
Italy and China agree on joint efforts to promote peace in Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ROME, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy's and China's foreign ministers agreed that coordination of international community is the only way to reach a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, the Italian foreign minister said in a statement on Thursday.
"I have strongly condemned Russia's aggression and reiterated our support to the Ukrainian people," Italy's Luigi Di Maio said in a statement following talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.