Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi looks on as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks with troops of the Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF) at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Asaka in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2021. Picture taken November 27, 2021. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart.

Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief stressed the importance of stability in the Taiwan strait, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.