Japan's foreign minister says China invited him for visit

Japan's new Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrives at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday he has been invited to visit China.

Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi invited him during a phone call on Thursday. He said he was considering his response and nothing had been decided yet, the network said.

Asked about U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Hayashi said Japan will proceed based on its own situation and point of view.

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by William Mallard

