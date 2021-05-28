Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

JD Logistics shares soar 14% in Hong Kong debut

Scott MurdochDonny Kwok
2 minute read

A staff member wearing a face mask works at JD.com's automated logistics center during a government organized tour on China's Singles Day shopping festival in Beijing, China November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

JD Logistics Inc's (2618.HK) shares soared 14% in their stock market debut on Friday, a strong start for what is only the third mega listing in Hong Kong so far this year.

Shares of the subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (9618.HK) opened at HK$46.05 compared to the HK$40.36 price in their initial public offering (IPO). The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index (.HSI) was up 0.36%.

JD Logistics raised $3.2 billion in its IPO, the second largest in Hong Kong in 2021 and only the third to raise more than $1 billion in the city this year.

The other two were Kuaishou Technology (1024.HK), which leapt 161% on debut in January, and Linklogis Inc (9959.HK), which gained 9.9% in April on opening day.

With the stock's strong debut on Friday, JD Logistics has a market value of around $36 billion.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 1:20 AM UTCU.S. Senate advances sweeping tech bill taking aim at China

The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing.

TechnologyDell, HP say chip shortages will hit PC supplies this year
TechnologyCryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs
TechnologyAchieved? Google executives’ appraisals sought in U.S. antitrust case
TechnologyArk's Wood says bitcoin ESG push makes solar more appealing