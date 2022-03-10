JD.com revenue beats, but growth slows

A man stands outside JD.com’s headquarters, amid the Singles' Day shopping festival, during an organised tour in Beijing, China, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/

March 10 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc's (9618.HK), quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, but the company reported its slowest growth since early 2020, sending shares down 3% in premarket trading.

JD.com reported a net loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 5.2 billion yuan, compared to a profit of 24.3 billion yuan last year.

Rival Alibaba last month reported its slowest revenue growth for the same period, since it went public in 2014, attributing it to heightened competition and a slowing consumer economy.

Net revenue rose about 23% to 275.9 billion yuan ($43.64 billion) in the fourth quarter, while analysts had expected revenue of 274.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.3218 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi

