J.P.Morgan hikes China's 2023 economic growth estimate















Dec 15 (Reuters) - Analysts at J.P.Morgan on Thursday raised their 2023 growth forecast for China's gross domestic product by 30 basis points to 4.3% as the world's second largest economy reopens from tight COVID restrictions.

The brokerage also cut its 2022 economic growth estimate for the country to 2.8% against a previous estimate of 2.9%.

Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











