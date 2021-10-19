Skip to main content

China

Key Evergrande deal to sell stake in unit put on hold - sources

1 minute read

The China Evergrande Centre is seen in Hong Kong, China. August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) deal to sell a 51% stake in its property services unit has been put on hold, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in a blow to the embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default.

Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services (6666.HK) to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings (0754.HK) for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

However, the deal has been put on hold as it has yet to win blessings from the Guangdong provincial government, which is overseeing Evergrande's restructuring, one of the people said on Tuesday.

It's not immediately clear why the provincial government has not approved the transaction. Some offshore creditors of Evergrande also opposed the deal, the person added.

When contacted, a Hopson representative asked Reuters to await an announcement. Evergrande and the Guangdong provincial government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Reporting by Julie Zhu and Clare Jim Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 9:34 AM UTC

China's economic wobbles cast long shadow for Asia

China's economic setbacks have darkened the outlook for countries in its orbit, from South Korea to Thailand, as a sharp factory slowdown and trade bottlenecks in the world's second-largest economy hit Asia on the supply as well as demand sides.

China
Court rulings free Hong Kong police to probe older offences under security law
China
Explainer: Is China finally ready to roll out a property tax?
China
Frozen potatoes vs turkey: Patriotic Chinese-made war epic tops global box office
China
Analysis: China's self-inflicted slowdown tests Beijing's reform resolve