Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases

People wear masks as they walk near Ruins of St. Paul’s, following the coronavirus outbreak in Macau, China February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

June 19 (Reuters) - Macau's government said on Sunday it would begin mass COVID-19 testing for all residents after locally transmitted coronavirus cases were found overnight.

Local media in the gambling hub said 12 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were found.

Various control measures have been taken, including closing schools, parks, museums and sports facilities starting on Sunday, to reduce crowds gathering, the government said.

People leaving Macau must also hold a certificate of negative nucleic acid test results within 24 hours for customs clearance, it said.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue

