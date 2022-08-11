Macau to suspend ferry services with Shenzhen in China

People stand near Casino Lisboa, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Macau, China July 4, 2022. REUTERS/John Mak

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ferry services between Macau and the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will be suspended from Aug. 12, Macau's government said on Thursday, due to measures to curb COVID-19 infections, just days after it had been relaxed.

Ferry services had resumed on Aug. 8.

