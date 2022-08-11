1 minute read
Macau to suspend ferry services with Shenzhen in China
HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ferry services between Macau and the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will be suspended from Aug. 12, Macau's government said on Thursday, due to measures to curb COVID-19 infections, just days after it had been relaxed.
Ferry services had resumed on Aug. 8.
Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
