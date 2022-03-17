1 minute read
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits China's northwestern Zhangye city, says agency
BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.1 quake hit Zhangye city in China's northwest province of Gansu on Thursday, according to a notice from China's Earthquake Administration.
The earthquake struck at 08:26 a.m. at a depth of 9,000 metres, the notice said.
Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.