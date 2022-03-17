Magnitude 5.1 quake hits China's northwestern Zhangye city, says agency

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.1 quake hit Zhangye city in China's northwest province of Gansu on Thursday, according to a notice from China's Earthquake Administration.

The earthquake struck at 08:26 a.m. at a depth of 9,000 metres, the notice said.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

