Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tianpeng, China - USGS

June 10 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Tianpeng region in China on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 19.9 km (12.37 miles), and was centred about 248 km northwest of Tianpeng, the USGS said.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

