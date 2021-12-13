Mainland China detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant -state media

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site inside a sports centre in Binhai New Area, in Tianjin, China November 21, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS/Files

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Health authorities in northern China's port city of Tianjin have detected the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country's mainland, the state-run Tianjin Daily reported on Monday.

The infection was discovered in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on Dec. 9, the newspaper said, adding that the patient is currently being treated in isolation in hospital.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.