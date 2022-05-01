Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 day earlier

A person wearing a face mask walks in a hutong alley, after the government announced that COVID-19 test result within 48 hours is required before going to public places during the Labour Day holiday in the city, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING, May 1 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 8,329 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for April 30, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, down from 10,793 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 920 were symptomatic, down from 1,424 reported on Saturday, and 7,409 were asymptomatic, down from 9,369.

Excluding imported cases arriving from outside the mainland, China reported 916 new locally transmitted symptomatic infections, down from 1,410 a day prior, and 7,340 new asymptomatic infections, down from 9,293.

Overall new local cases of 8,256 were down from 10,703 a day before.

Mainland China reported 38 new COVID-related deaths, all in the commercial hub of Shanghai, taking its pandemic toll to 5,060. Saturday's figure was down from 47 a day earlier.

Mainland China had 216,587 confirmed infections by April 30.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Jing Xu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

