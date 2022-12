BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in mainland for Dec. 27, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The death toll was raised to 5,245.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











