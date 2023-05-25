Meituan returns to profit as Q1 revenue beats estimates















SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK) on Thursday reported a return to net profit in the first quarter on forecast-beating revenue as it fended off competition from rivals such as Alibaba-backed Ele.me and ByteDance unit Douyin.

Meituan, whose app provides services including bike-sharing, ticket-booking and maps, made net profit of 3.36 billion yuan ($486 million) versus a loss of 5.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 26.7% to 58.62 billion yuan, up from 46.27 billion a year earlier, it said. The result compared with the 56.48 billion yuan average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

On Monday, Meituan expanded to Hong Kong with new food delivery business KeeTa. It initially launched in Mong Kok and Tai Kok Tsui, but said it expects the service to be available across Hong Kong by year-end.

The business, which marks Meituan's first foray outside of mainland China, could be a stepping stone to further international expansion, CEO Wang Xing said in a call with analysts in March.

The expansion comes as Meituan faces competition from long-time competitor Ele.me, as well as ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and Chinese sister platform Douyin, which branched out into food delivery in February.

CEO Wang previously predicted Douyin's entry into food delivery would have "a limited impact" on Meituan.

Analysts said Meituan had a competitive edge with its lower commission rates.

"After the Lunar New Year, Douyin's in-store GMV (gross merchandise value) growth slowed down, as it faced increasing competition from Meituan's lower commission rate and marketing dollar rebate for large merchants," said Daiwa Capital Markets analyst John Choi.

"We believe that Meituan's low commission rate and rebate will likely continue for the rest of 2023."

Meituan remains China's biggest delivery platform, with a 69% share of the 1 trillion yuan market, data from researcher ChinaIRN showed.

Revenue from core local commerce, which includes food delivery and non-food delivery service Meituan Instashopping, rose 25.5% to 42.9 billion yuan in the January to March quarter.

Operating profit for the segment jumped 100.7% on a year-over-year basis to 9.4 billion yuan.

Quarterly revenue from Meituan's in-store, hotel booking, and travel sector businesses "grew robustly" compared to the first quarter of last year, which was impacted by COVID-19 curbs in China, the company said in its earnings report.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Jan Harvey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.