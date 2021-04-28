Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Merkel calls for human rights dialogue with China to resume

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends virtual talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not seen) as part of the Sixth German-Chinese Government Consultations, in Berlin, Germany April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at government consultations with China on Wednesday that she would like a human rights dialogue with China to resume as soon as possible.

The regular consultations are a good tradition, which have over the years covered areas of disagreement, such as human rights and Hong Kong, said Merkel in a statement. "I would hope that we could also get the human rights dialogue going again as soon as possible."

