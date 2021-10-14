Skip to main content

China

Merkel says Europe can deal with rise of China if it speaks with one voice

1 minute read
1/4

Spain's King Felipe, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet upon her arrival to receive the "Charles V European Award" at the Monastery of Yuste, in the western Spanish region of Caceres, October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Europe can only contend with the rise of China if it speaks with one voice, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, calling for more unity across the continent.

"How we deal with the rise of China as an economic, political and military power ... depends very much on whether Europe really speaks with one voice," Merkel said in Spain after receiving the Carlos V prize.

"Europe is only as strong as it is united," she said.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Riham Alkousaa Reporting by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 11:24 AM UTC

Winter chill keeps China's coal prices high, power crunch stokes inflation

China coal prices held near record highs on Thursday as cold weather swept into the country's north and power plants stocked up on the fuel to ease an energy crunch that is fuelling unprecedented factory gate inflation.

China
Analysis: China likely to keep property curbs despite slowdown, may soften tactics
China
China's record factory gate inflation stokes policy dilemma
China
Chinese tech workers disclose working hours in criticism of '996'
China
Commercial EV startup ELMS signs battery supply deal with CATL