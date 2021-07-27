Metals, banks push Indian shares higher

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Tuesday as a slew of upbeat quarterly earnings reports helped markets consolidate, with metals and banking stocks leading the pack.

By 0514 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.25% at 15,863.40 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 0.18% higher at 52,944.81.

The market is likely to move higher, supported by metals and banking stocks, said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, Mumbai.

"Metal stocks are rallying, with Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) up 4% and Hindalco (HALC.NS) up 3.7%. And, with COVID-19 cases falling and vaccination rates picking up steadily, things are headed in the right direction," Prabhakar said.

The Nifty metal index (.NIFTYMET) advanced 1.75% and was on track for a fourth straight session of gains, while the bank index (.NSEBANK) climbed 0.60%, rising for a third day in four.

Shares of Inox Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS) rose about 6%, after a report said Amazon India (AMZN.O) was looking to buy a stake in the movie theatre chain. Inox issued a statement saying no such discussions were taking place. read more

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) rose 1.26% after the Indian auto major said its first-quarter revenue more than doubled and losses narrowed as the pandemic fuelled demand for personal vehicles. read more

Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) fell 0.96% after the private-sector lender said its asset quality deteriorated in the June quarter although consolidated net profit more than doubled.

Equitas Holdings (EQHL.NS) surged 8.6% after its board of directors and shareholders approved a merger with unit Equitas Small Finance Bank (EQUI.NS).

Active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer Glenmark Life Sciences' 15.14 billion rupees ($203.65 million) initial public offering opened for subscription from Tuesday.

Investors are eyeing quarterly results from Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS), IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS), InterGlobe Aviation (INGL.NS) and Canara Bank (CNBK.NS).

Asia's stock markets fell, led by a third straight session of heavy selling in Chinese internet giants. Traders are watching U.S. corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting set to begin later in the day.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

