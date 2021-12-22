Minmetals unit confirms China rare earths merger

The company logo of Minmetals Resources is displayed outside its headquarters in Hong Kong April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Summary Three of China's Big Six rare earths producers to be combined

Entity will hold pricing power over heavy rare earths -analyst

Dec 22 (Reuters) - China Minmetals Rare Earth Co (000831.SZ) said on Wednesday it would merge with two of China's other top rare earth producers into a new company under the state assets regulator, creating a global giant in the strategic industry.

China is the world's dominant producer of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used in consumer electronics and military equipment. Moves to consolidate its "Big Six" state-run rare earth companies have been seen as a way to boost its influence over pricing.

Minmetals Rare Earth, which had flagged in September that talks about such a restructuring were underway, said in a filing its parent had been notified by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac) that the merger had been approved. read more

It will see the equity of Minmetals Rare Earth, Chinalco Rare Earth & Metals Co and China Southern Rare Earth Group Co transferred into a new company, which was not named in the filing.

Jiangxi Ganzhou Rare Metal Exchange Co and Ganzhou Zhonglan Rare Earth New Material Technology Co will also be folded ino the new entity.

Both Minmetals Rare Earth and China Southern Rare Earth Group are headquartered in Ganzhou, a heavy rare earths hub in southern China's Jiangxi province.

"This announcement ... will consolidate the majority of China's heavy rare earths capacity," CRU Group consultant Daan de Jonge said in emailed comments. "This will mean that the pricing power of key rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, will be in the hands of one 'super group'."

Dysprosium and terbium are key inputs for rare earth magnets, used in everything from electric vehicles to wind turbines.

Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Ella Cao; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan

