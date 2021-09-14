Skip to main content

China

MOVES Gerald hires China Copper trader Wang for Shanghai office

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Metals trading house Gerald Group has hired China Copper's Garin Wang as a copper concentrates trader for its Shanghai office, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Wang, who previously worked for Jiangxi Copper (600362.SS) in Shenzhen, spent 2-1/2 years in the raw materials department at China Copper, a major smelter that is a unit of state-run metals group Chinalco.

He joined Gerald last week, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

London-based Gerald did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely

