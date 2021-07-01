Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Nissan says: we're in the UK for the long term

1 minute read
1/2

A Nissan Qashqai is seen ahead of a news conference, on the production line of Nissan's Sunderland plant in Sunderland, Britain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

SUNDERLAND, England, July 1 (Reuters) - Nissan said on Thursday that a $1.4 billion investment in a new electric vehicle and battery plant in northern England showed that the Japanese carmaker was dedicated to Britain for at least the next decade.

"We are choosing Sunderland, so it is showing the trust that the company, that the government, that our partner, have with the plant," Guillaume Cartier, Nissan chairman for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania, told Reuters.

"This is not one shot, this is not one car, this is the plan and this is for 10 years' engagement," he said.

Asked about a global chip shortage that is hitting the auto industry, Cartier said the British plant, which makes Nissan's Qashqai, had more orders than it could fulfill at the moment due to the chip shortage but that he expected the situation to improve within months.

"I believe that post summer we will be back to normal," Cartier said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 8:03 AM UTCChina's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship.

ChinaSecurity tight in HK on China anniversary, as official says city now stable
ChinaFinding relevance in the Communist Party among China's Gen-Z
ChinaChina solar association says Xinjiang forced labour claims unfounded
ChinaDollar hits highest since April as payrolls awaited