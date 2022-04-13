No relaxation of COVID measures for China, says President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a meeting commending role models of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China must not relax COVID control and prevention measures, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the southern island of Hainan on Wednesday, state radio reported.

His comments came as China's commercial capital, Shanghai, reported more than 25,000 new cases. It is under huge pressure to contain China's biggest COVID outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Xi said China must continue with its strict "dynamic COVID clearance" policy, while striving to minimize the impact of COVID measures on the economy and society, state radio reported.

