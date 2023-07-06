Northern cities in China brace for another day of torrid heat

[1/3] A man pulls a cart carrying jugs of water amid the orange alert for heatwave, at a hutong alley in Beijing, China July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese weather forecasters on Thursday issued a string of heat advisories across northern parts of the country as temperatures were expected to breach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas, stressing taxed power grids.

The torrid heat has gripped China for several weeks, pushing local governments to ask residents and businesses to curb the usage of electricity. Weather experts have predicted the extreme temperatures could eclipse last year's scorching spell, which lasted for more than two months.

China's Meteorological bureau issued orange alerts for high temperatures in mostly northern China, including parts of the capital Beijing, with Hebei and Henan provinces expected to see temperatures hit 40 degree Celsius and above.

By 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) Beijing had already issued a red warning, the highest in a three-tier alert system. It is expected that the maximum temperature in most areas of the city will rise above 40 degrees Celsius, according to the state-backed Beijing Daily.

Orange warnings were splashed across central and eastern North China in areas located in the Inner Mongolia region, and Shaanxi and Shandong provinces.

Meanwhile, raging rain continues to grip the southwestern municipality of Chongqing. According to statistics, as of 11 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on July 5, rainfall caused floods and geological disasters in 310 townships in 19 districts and counties, reported CCTV state media.

Severe floods have already killed 15 in Chongqing.

Reporting by Bernard Orr and Ella Cao; Editing by Michael Perry















