Beijing city reports 39 new local COVID infections over past 24 hours

People line up to get tested next to a staff member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at a mobile nucleic acid testing site outside a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - Beijing reported 39 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

The city has had a total of 727 COVID infections since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.

