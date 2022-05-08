1 minute read
Beijing city reports 39 new local COVID infections over past 24 hours
BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - Beijing reported 39 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.
The city has had a total of 727 COVID infections since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Eduardo Baptista in Beijing; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
