Taiwan scrambles jets as 49 Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median line

TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan scrambled jets on Friday to warn away 49 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, the Taiwanese defence ministry said.

All 49 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, a ministry statement said.

(This story has been corrected to stay all 49 fighters crossed median line after Taiwan ministry corrected statement)

Reporting by Taipei newsroom

