Oil majors would need Moscow approval to exit Russia, says CNOOC CFO
SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Global oil majors would need Moscow's approval to quit their Russian operations, a top executive at China's CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) said on Thursday when asked if the state-run firm was considering filling that investment gap.
"We don't understand how they (the global majors) would exit Russia and that by itself would need approval from the host country," said Xie Weizhi, CNOOC Ltd's chief financial officer, referring to the plan by companies such as Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L) to quit oil and gas operations in Russia.
