Omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7 predominantly behind China's COVID outbreak - WHO















Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's recent COVID-19 outbreak is predominantly led by the Omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7, which together account for 97.5% of all local infections, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The data was based on an analysis of more than 2,000 genomes by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the WHO said.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











