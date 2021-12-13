Oscar makes his mark for Shanghai as Chinese Super League returns

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar drove Shanghai Port to an opening victory in the championship rounds of the Chinese Super League on Monday, scoring one and setting up another as Ivan Leko's side handed Shenzhen FC a 3-1 defeat.

Oscar, one of the few high-profile foreign players to have remained in China despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated travel restrictions, spurred his team on to a comfortable win in Guangzhou's Huadu Stadium.

The 30-year-old doubled Port's advantage three minutes after the interval when he curled home a 25-yard free kick after Li Shenyuan had given Shanghai a 31st minute lead from close range.

Frank Acheampong reduced the deficit five minutes after the restart but Oscar strode through the Shenzhen defence to set up Australian Aaron Mooy, who smashed in Shanghai's third in the 66th minute.

Monday's matches marked the return of action for the top teams in the Chinese Super League after four months of inactivity as the competition was suspended to allow the national team to prepare for Asia's World Cup preliminaries.

The top four teams from each of two qualifying groups in the Chinese Super League are playing off in a single round-robin competition in Guangzhou to determine the winners of the 2021 title.

Eight-time champions Guangzhou FC, playing in their first game since Zheng Zhi replaced Fabio Cannavaro as coach, slipped to a 1-0 loss against Slaven Bilic-led Beijing Guoan.

China international Zhang Yuning steered home a near post header following Gao Tianyi's corner eight minutes from time to earn Beijing the three points.

Guangzhou were without all of their overseas-born players for the game as financial issues affecting owners Evergrande, the embattled property developer, continue to impact the club.

Shandong Taishan handed Hebei FC a 5-0 thrashing through goals from Zheng Zheng, Liu Yang, Guo Tianyu and a late Wu Xinghan brace while Brazilian duo Erik and Junior Negrao earned Changchun Yatai a 2-0 win over Guangzhou City.

