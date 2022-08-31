Outgoing UN human rights chief says serious human rights violations committed in China's Xinjiang

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The outgoing UN human rights chief said in a report on Wednesday that serious human rights violations have been committed in Xinjiang, China in the context of the government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-"extremism" strategies.

United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, whose four-year term ends this week, has faced criticism for being too soft on China during a May visit, after which she decided not to seek a second term.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

