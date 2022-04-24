People who live, work in Beijing's Chaoyang will have to take 3 COVID tests in coming week

Customers wearing face masks shop next to near-empty shelves at a supermarket following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Stella Qiu

April 24 (Reuters) - Beijing's Chaoyang district will require people who live and work in the district to undergo three coronavirus tests this coming week, the city government of Beijing said on Sunday.

Chaoyang is the biggest district in Beijing and is home to 3.45 million people.

The city government's requirement comes after Beijing reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.