People who live, work in Beijing's Chaoyang will have to take 3 COVID tests in coming week
April 24 (Reuters) - Beijing's Chaoyang district will require people who live and work in the district to undergo three coronavirus tests this coming week, the city government of Beijing said on Sunday.
Chaoyang is the biggest district in Beijing and is home to 3.45 million people.
The city government's requirement comes after Beijing reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
