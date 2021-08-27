Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Peruvian bus carrying mining workers plunges to abyss, killing 15 -local media

LIMA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A bus in the Peruvian Andes reportedly transporting workers at MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas copper mine plunged off a cliff on Friday, killing at least 15 injuring 3, local media reported, citing police sources.

The accident happened in the Cotabambas province in Peru's Apurimac region, according to Peruvian radio RPP. China's MMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sprawling Las Bambas mine, one of Peru's largest, lies between the province of Cotabambas and a neighboring one. Peru is the world's second copper producer.

Accidents in which buses plunge off cliffs are not infrequent in Peru. The Andes mountain range traverses the length of the country, with winding roads overlooking tall cliffs.

RPP reported that the bus fell some 200 meters (656 feet).

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler

