Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard's action in South China Sea

MANILA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Thursday three vessels of the Chinese Coast Guard blocked and water-cannoned two Manila supply boats that were on their way to Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, and its top diplomat condemned the action.

"The acts of the Chinese Coast Guard are illegal," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a statement, reminding China that a public vessel is covered by the Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty.

Locsin warned that Beijing's "failure to exercise self restraint threatens the special relationship" between the two countries.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

