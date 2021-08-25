Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

Pipe producer Yonggao says may take action against China Evergrande over unpaid bills

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen-listed pipe producer Yonggao Co Ltd (002641.SZ) said on Wednesday that China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has not repaid some commercial bills on time, and that it could take action against the property developer.

Yonggao in an exchange filing said it has receivables worth 478 million yuan ($73.87 million) owed by Evergrande, of which 195 million yuan of commercial bills are overdue.

The company said it has suspended all supplies of products to Evergrande since May 1.

($1 = 6.4710 yuan)

Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway; Editing by Christopher Cushing

