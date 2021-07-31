Port down Shenhua in Shanghai derby to increase Super League lead

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai Port opened a two-point gap at the top of Suzhou-based Group B in the Chinese Super League on Saturday when Li Shenglong's goal earned Ivan Leko's side a 1-0 win over city rivals Shanghai Shenhua.

Li scored in the 32nd minute after former Brazil international Oscar drove through the Shenhua midfield before rolling the ball into his path.

The 29-year-old beat goalkeeper Li Shuai with a left-foot shot that flew into the opposite side of the goal.

Victory moves Port to 19 points from nine games, ahead of second-placed Hebei FC, while Shenhua slip to fourth, four points adrift of the leaders.

Hebei handed Tianjin Tigers a 2-1 defeat with Yin Hongbo scoring the winner five minutes before halftime.

Beijing Guoan picked up their first victory in four games via Cedric Bakambu's 75th minute penalty giving them a 1-0 win over strugglers Dalian Pro, while third-placed Changchun Yatai were held to a 2-2 draw at Wuhan FC.

Teams have been split into two groups of eight in this year's Chinese Super League, with matches being played in biosecure hubs in Suzhou and Guangzhou in an attempt to limit domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top four in each group reach the championship playoffs while the bottom teams face off to avoid relegation.

In Group A matches played on Friday, eight-time champions Guangzhou FC were knocked off top spot as Fabio Cannavaro's side slipped to a 2-1 loss against Shenzhen FC.

Former Guangzhou favourite Gao Lin scored the winner for Jose Carlos Granero's team two minutes into the second half after Elkeson had cancelled out Zheng Dalun's opener for Shenzhen in first-half stoppage time.

The victory keeps Shenzhen level on 21 points with leaders Shandong Taishan, who won 2-0 against Henan Longmen. Guangzhou are three points behind in third.

Guangzhou City moved up to fourth with their first win in seven games as they handed lowly Qingdao FC a 4-2 thrashing, while Changzhou Mighty Lions and Chongqing Athletic drew 1-1.

The current phase of the Chinese Super League will be played until Aug. with the championship and relegation playoffs scheduled to start on Dec. 1.

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Ken Ferris

