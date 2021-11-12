China
President Xi is 'helmsman' of China's rejuvenation, says party official
1 minute read
1/2
BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping is "helmsman" of Chinese rejuvenation, a Communist Party official told a news conference on Friday.
The party passed a "historical resolution" on Thursday that highlighted its achievements under Xi's leadership, which had the effect of consolidating his authority.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.