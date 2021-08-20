Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Putin says we need to set up good, neighbourly relations with Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was not in Russia's interests to dwell on the results of the U.S. military campaign in Afghanistan and that it was important to establish good and neighbourly relations with Afghanistan.

Putin, in comments following Kremlin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that Moscow and its partners should unite to help people in Afghanistan.

He said Russia was interested in the country being stable which it was not at the moment.

Four Hong Kong student leaders charged with "advocating terrorism" after their union passed a motion last month mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a policeman before killing himself were denied bail on Thursday.

