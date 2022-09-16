Putin, Xi to speak at summit in Uzbekistan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Customers dine near a giant screen broadcasting news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh posing for a picture during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, at a restaurant in Beijing, China September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to address fellow leaders at a summit in Uzbekistan on Friday.

Putin and Xi are attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional body their countries have led since inception which now also includes heavyweights such as India and is about to admit Iran.

Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China's leader for what he said was a "balanced" position on the conflict. read more

Putin also plans to meet the leaders of Azerbaijan, India and Turkey on Friday.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov

