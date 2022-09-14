PwC HK, KPMG to host U.S. regulator for China inspections -SCMP

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 14 (Reuters) - PwC Hong Kong and KPMG China are the first accounting firms that will help a U.S. regulator inspect auditing work for United States-listed mainland companies, the South China Morning Post said on Wednesday.

The regulator, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), notified the firms they had been picked for inspections of several of their audit clients, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3B6QrHa)

PwC and KPMG did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

