ChinaQuake in Yunnan, China, kills two - CGTN TV

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yunnan province in southwestern China late on Friday, the European earthquake monitoring service (EMSC) said, and a Chinese television network said at least two people had died.

The quake hit at a depth of 12 kilometers (7.46 miles) and was followed by aftershocks, EMSC said.

China's CGTN television network said in a tweet that rescuers recovered the bodies of two people. It said nine other people had been found in the rubble as of late Friday.

It quoted authorities as saying the collapse of some roads along with landslides had cut some transportation lines, but electricity, telephones and internet were still working.

In a tweet, state media Global Times said a level-two emergency was declared and rescue operations were launched in Dali, a city of 134,000 people in Yunnan province about 24 km (15 miles) from the epicentre.

China

