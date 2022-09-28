Restaurant fire kills 17 in northeastern China















BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A restaurant fire killed 17 people in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun on Wednesday, state television channel CCTV reported.

Three people were also injured in the blaze that broke out in a small diner at 12:40 p.m. (0440 GMT) in the city, the capital of Jilin province, the report added.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and all the injured had been taken to hospital, CCTV said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens











