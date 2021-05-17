Skip to main content

ChinaRising raw materials prices could put pressure on downstream firms - China stats bureau

Rising raw materials prices could put pressure on downstream firms, said Fu Linghui, an NBS spokesman, at a news briefing in Beijing on Monday.

However China is able to keep consumer price inflation steady this year, he said.

China's factory output growth slowed in April from the jump seen in the previous month while retail sales missed analyst expectations, indicating more pressure on the recovery in consumption.

