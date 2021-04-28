Syringes containing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Impfzentrum Basel Stadt vaccination center at the Congress Center of the Messe Basel fairground, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Basel, Switzerland March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Russian and Chinese media are systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in their latest disinformation campaigns aimed at dividing the West, a European Union report said on Wednesday.

From December to April, the two countries' state media outlets pushed fake news online in multiple languages sensationalising vaccine safety concerns, making unfounded links between jabs and deaths in Europe and promoting Russian and Chinese vaccines as superior, the EU study said.

The Kremlin and Beijing deny all disinformation allegations by the EU, which produces regular reports and seeks to work with Google (GOOGL.O), Facebook (FB.O), Twitter (TWTR.N) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) to limit the spread of fake news.

Russian and Chinese vaccine diplomacy "follows a zero-sum game logic and is combined with disinformation and manipulation efforts to undermine trust in Western-made vaccines," said the EU study released by the bloc's disinformation unit, part of its EEAS foreign policy arm.

"Both Russia and China are using state-controlled media, networks of proxy media outlets and social media, including official diplomatic social media accounts, to achieve these goals," the report said, citing 100 Russian examples this year.

The EU and NATO regularly accuse Russia of covert action, including disinformation, to try to destabilise the West by exploiting divisions in society.

Vaccine supply issues with AstraZeneca (AZN.L), as well as very rare side effects with Astra and the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccines have been seized upon, the report said.

"Both Chinese official channels and pro-Kremlin media have amplified content on alleged side-effects of the Western vaccines, misrepresenting and sensationalising international media reports and associating deaths to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Norway, Spain and elsewhere," the report said.

"VACCINE CHAOS"

Russia denies any such tactics and President Vladimir Putin has accused foreign foes of targeting Russia by spreading fake news about coronavirus.

Last year, China sought to block an EU report alleging that Beijing was spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters investigation.

While the EU has not vaccinated its 450 million citizens as fast as Britain, which is no longer a member of the bloc, shots are now gaining speed, led by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's (PFE.N) shots and its German partner BioNTech .

But Russian media reported that "Brexit saved the UK from the 'vaccine chaos' engulfing the EU," the EU said. "Such narratives indicate an effort to sow division within the EU," it added.

In the report, released online at https://euvsdisinfo.eu/, the EU said Russia's official Sputnik V Twitter account sought to undermine public trust in the European Medicines Agency.

China meanwhile promoted its vaccines as a "global public good" and "presenting them as more suitable for developing countries and also the Western Balkans," the report found. Western Balkan countries are seen as future EU members.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.