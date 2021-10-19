Skip to main content

Russia defends China's right to test hypersonic weapons

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov prepares for an interview with Russian TV channel "Izvestia" on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 2, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a reported hypersonic weapon test by China breached none of Beijing's international obligations, posed no threat to Russia and followed similar moves by the United States.

"...China is developing its arms systems within the framework of its international obligations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In no way does Russia (itself) break its obligations with regards to arms control and we only take measures aimed at ensuring our own security amid actions that the United States take under their missile defence programme," Peskov told a briefing.

Washington said this week it was concerned about hypersonic missile technology and its potential military applications by China and Russia, after a media report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon. read more

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Osborn

