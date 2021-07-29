Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

Russia says U.S. wants China included in arms control talks - Ifax

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov pose in front of their national flags before a meeting at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva, Switzerland July 28, 2021. U.S. Mission Geneva/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that the United States wanted China to be included in wider talks on nuclear arms control, the Interfax news agency reported.

Ryabkov made the comments a day after senior U.S. and Russian officials restarted talks in Geneva to ease tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers. read more

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey

