Russia's Lavrov discusses Afghanistan crisis with U.S., China

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov listens during a meeting with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia July 12, 2021. Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan by phone and agreed to continue talks with China, Pakistan and the United Nations, Russia said on Monday.

The Russian foreign ministry said Blinken informed Lavrov about the actions the U.S. administration is now undertaking, particularly about the evacuation of U.S. embassy staff and solving acute humanitarian issues.

Lavrov told Blinken about Russia's view on the situation in Afghanistan and its contacts with political powers there in order to secure stability along with law and order.

"The heads of foreign services agreed to continue consultations with representatives of China, Pakistan, other countries concerned and the U.N. to facilitate the creation of grounds for an inclusive inter-Afghan dialogue in the new conditions," the ministry said.

The Taliban seized Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on Sunday, prompting the United States and other countries to evacuate their citizens and diplomats, but Russia said the Taliban gave assurance that it was safe for the Russian embassy to continue its operations.

While thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport on Monday, the Russian ambassador there, Dmitry Zhirnov, said the situation in Kabul was safe and calm, RIA news agency reported. read more

Lavrov also spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and discussed political coordination regarding the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the region, the foreign ministry said.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.