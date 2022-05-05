Scattered, hidden COVID infection sources remain in Beijing city-official

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a nucleic acid testing site at the Central Business District (CBD) in Chaoyang district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - Beijing city still has scattered and hidden sources of COVID-19 infections "at the community level", and the transmission routes are yet to be blocked entirely, a city disease and control official said on Thursday.

A total 39 new locally transmitted COVID cases were found during the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. Thursday (0700 GMT), adding the case count to 544 since April 22 in the current outbreak, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

