An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China’s State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also the country’s foreign minister, said on Tuesday that attempts by some people in the EU to politicise trade issues are “not acceptable and will lead nowhere”.

Wang made the remarks in a talk on relations between China and the West hosted by the Munich Security Conference, less than a week after Brussels halted ratification of a new investment pact with Beijing. read more

